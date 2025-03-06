Hearne ISD early release and spring break schedule

HEARNE, Texas (KXXV) — Hearne ISD will release all students at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, March 6, to allow safe travel to San Antonio for the basketball game. All buses will run their normal routes at noon. District and campus offices will close at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Ezekiel Ramirez Hearne goes to state

Additionally, Hearne ISD will be closed for Spring Break starting Friday, March 7. There will be no classes and all offices will be closed. Normal classes and operations will resume on Monday, March 17.

You can purchase tickets here.

