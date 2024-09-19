Hearne ISD cancels classes after potential threat to school district

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — Hearne ISD canceled class after Hearne Police received a tip about a juvenile who made threats to commit a shooting at the local schools.



Hearne ISD Superintendent, Adrian Johnson released a statement on the Hearne websiteat 5:30 a.m. to inform neighbors about the threat.

The juvenile student was arrested and taken into custody for Felony Terroristic Threat.

This is an ongoing investigation.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I don't think anybody expects to get an email at 5:30 in the morning saying the school was shut down because of something like this," Hearne resident, Allison Martinez said.

Hearne ISD canceled classes after a juvenile student was accused of making threats at our local schools.

"I was so scared and I was worried about my kids and other kids in the school," Hearne resident, Juana Padron said.

The school district released a statement where Superintendent, Adrian Johnson addressed the priority of our students safety and well-being.

"I wouldn't like nobody to go through it, especially my kids or somebody else's kids," Padron said.

"I wanna thank everybody that found out early," she said.

15ABC was walking around some local neighborhoods when they ended up at Allison Martinez's home.

She tells15ABC parents need to be more aware of what's going on with their children.

"Just talk to your kids, I mean, just communicate with your kids as much as you can, be very real with them, when they get past a certain age, you can't sugarcoat everything," Martinez said.

"You can't sugarcoat life. It's about teaching these kids and preparing them for life, and as we guide and just protect our kids so much, they get into a situation where they might be bullied or taunted and they feel like acting out in violence is the answer," she said.

The Hearne Police Department also released a statement informing neighbors that the student was arrested on Old Hearne Road, so15ABC took a trip out there to check it out.

Nicolas Ortiz lives on Russell Lane, right next to Old Hearne Road.

He tells15ABC we should be focusing on the children, because that's where the issue lies.

"Pay more attention to their children, not pay attention to the school, pay attention to their children, start bringing up their children instead of just letting them bring themselves up," Ortiz said.