Healthcare on wheels: Texas A&M's Mobile Clinic serves Hearne residents

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas A&M Mobile Clinic is a community-based outreach program that delivers primary care services to rural and underserved areas around the Brazos Valley.

The Texas A&M Mobile Clinic is available in Hearne every Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between the gym and maintenance shed at Hearne ISD.

The mobile clinic assists the communities of Brenham, Burton, Hearne, Iola, Leon, and Roundtop-Carmine.

To schedule an appointment, call (979) 436-0587.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I'm glad it's something like that, finally, somebody thought of something that would help the community," Hearne resident, Billy Zuber said.

The Texas A&M Mobile Clinic is a nurse practitioner-led program that provides services to rural and underserved areas around the Brazos Valley.

"I think it's a good resource for Hearne to have since it's so limited around here," Zuber said.

"It's not like a bigger city. it's not like Bryan or Houston, you know," Hearne resident, Tristan Holt said.

In Hearne, neighbors have access to only one other medical clinic, making these healthcare services a crucial part of our community.

"In Hearne specifically, there's one other clinic that I would say we more or less have some partnership with and that's Health Point," Family Nurse Practitioner, Alison Wurster said.

15 ABC walked around a neighborhood behind Hearne ISD when they ran into Tristan Holt.

Holt told 15 ABC he found out about the mobile clinic from another neighbor.

"I was like, wow, the community is gonna be booming," Holt said.

"It's gonna help out tremendously like in a real big major way, I believe so," he added.

15 ABC also spoke with Zuber, who said he thinks a lot of neighbors will utilize this resource.

"I think a lot of people will use it for convenience and they're probably going to offer just everyday health needs, so that'll come in handy," Zuber said.

Zuber told 15 ABC that it's convenient to have another clinic that's right down the street.

"Bryan and College Station is about 20-25 miles [away], so Highway 6 sometimes would be a little busy," Zuber said.

Holt told15 ABC he appreciates A&M, and what they're doing for the city of Hearne.

"Just to see them giving back to the community, that means a lot to me and I know everybody else in the community," Holt said.