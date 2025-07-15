Healing through action: Mental health expert leads empowerment movement in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — For Dr. Elizabeth Jennings, mental health advocacy is not just a profession, it’s personal. With more than 25 years in occupational therapy and having lived through and experience supporting family members through schizophrenia and hospitalization, Dr. Jennings now leads a movement for healing, community, and hope.

This weekend, she brought that mission to life at the 2025 S.T.R.O.N.G Mental Health Community Family Youth Skill Building Day Event, hosted in Killeen during Minority Mental Health Awareness Month.

The initiative offered hands-on activities, expert panels, and holistic workshops tailored to empower families and youth dealing with mental health challenges.

“We have to learn how to come together in unity as a community,” Dr. Jennings shared. “And that’s what this is going to do.”

Personal Journey Fuels Community Vision

Her inspiration? Jennings’ own son, Donte, who endured two severe hospitalizations. Yet today, at just 19-years-old, is a published author, living medication-free.

“My brothers suffered from schizophrenia. They were institutionalized for decades,” Dr. Jennings said. “There was no treatment, no support. I didn’t want others to have that struggle of not knowing.”

This calling led Dr. Jennings to found Boys Matter to Men, a mentorship-based nonprofit launched in 2019 and formalized as a nonprofit in 2021, designed to connect older male mentors with minority youth, particularly Black boys facing systemic barriers to care.

“There are minorities around here, especially Black youth, who don’t have access to mental health resources,” Dr. Jennings explained. “We’re here to empower our community about holistic wellness—and to make sure youth feel seen and heard.”

What the Event Offered

This weekend’s gathering wasn’t just about conversation, it was active and immersive. Offerings included:



Automotive safety and training

Music and beat-making workshops

Mindful movement and meditation sessions

Panels featuring law enforcement and mental health professionals

Dr. Jennings encourages families to integrate these strategies into everyday life, not just rely on one-time interventions.

“When you give behavioral kids structured, hands-on activities, you can truly change their mindset,” she said.

While the event is over, Dr. Jennings says every resource offered is mobile and available year-round —just reach out with enough advance notice.