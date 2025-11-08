Harker Heights associate band director resigned after allegations of student misconduct

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — Tyler Claycomb has resigned from Harker Heights ISD as an associate band director after recent allegations.



There were multiple improper images of students on his cellphone.

On Monday, HHISD informed parents with students in the band about the incident.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Monday, Harker Heights ISD placed Tyler Claycomb on administrative leave after inappropriate images of students were found on his phone.

According to a district release, the allegations emerged following reports of improper communication prompting staff members to voice concerns.

Killeen ISD Police Department is investigating the evidence found on Claycomb’s phone. Since then, Claycomb resigned; the district said he passed the required background checks before being hired. The district believes the unfit images were taken after he was hired.

The school is providing counseling for students during this time.

Our 25 News reporter, Chantale Belefanti, tried calling Claycomb to talk to him over the phone, but he didn’t pick up. Belefanti also reached out to the school band's executive board, but did not hear back.

