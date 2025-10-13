Handmade heritage: Waco shop transforms recycled materials into cultural treasures

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Discover the centuries-old history behind piñatas at a Waco shop where each colorful creation is handmade, carrying forward traditions from China to Mexico.



Piñatas originated in China as New Year's rituals to release bad energy, later brought to Mexico by Spanish colonizers who used seven-pointed designs to represent breaking the seven deadly sins

Today, families purchase piñatas for Easter, Halloween, Christmas, baptisms, and especially birthdays, symbolizing new beginnings and fresh chapters in life.

At La Economica de Tierra Caliente in Waco, owner Marcia Ximena de la Paz Benitez creates each piñata by hand using recycled cardboard boxes and materials, continuing centuries-old artisan traditions.

You can watch the full story here:

Centuries-old piñata tradition thrives in Waco shop where art meets celebration

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Inside La Economica de Tierra Caliente on 25th Street in Waco, colorful piñatas hang from the ceiling like festive works of art. Each one is handmade, carrying forward a tradition that spans centuries and continents.

The piñata's journey began in China as a New Year's ritual designed to let go of the bad and welcome the new. Spanish colonizers later brought this tradition to Mexico, where it evolved into something deeper.

"It had seven points, because each point represented one sin. They used them in posadas to break those sins," said Marcia Ximena De La Paz Benitez, owner of La Economica de Tierra Caliente.

In modern culture, families purchase piñatas for Easter, Halloween, Christmas and baptisms, but they're most recognized as birthday party staples.

"When they turn one year older, it's like saying, I'm starting a new year in my life and I'm starting a new chapter and going for new things. For me, that's what breaking a piñata is about," De La Paz Benitez said.

Before these colorful creations filled with candy get broken, skilled hands put them together piece by piece. De la Paz Benitez, creates each piñata using recycled materials.

"I recycle cardboard boxes. I think that's something that piñata makers do — recycle paper, really anything you can use to decorate, just recycle," she said.

The centuries-old tradition requires patience and artistry.

De La Paz Benitez demonstrates the process, showing how basic materials transform into elaborate designs.

"This is what we use to make the star piñata, and it would turn out to be something like this once it's decorated," she said.

Once complete, the joy these creations bring lives on for generations. The familiar song "Dale dale dale, no pierdas el tino, porque si los pierdes, pierdes el camino" echoes at Mexican birthday parties right before the piñata breaks, creating memories that last a lifetime.

"It's beautiful because the kids enjoy themselves at a birthday party, at Christmas, at whatever event. Having a piñata is like having a distraction. You do it when you're older and it's something really fun, and we shouldn't lose something our ancestors left us," De La Paz Benitez said.

At her Waco shop, De La Paz Benitez doesn't limit herself to traditional designs. If customers have an idea, she can likely bring their dream piñata to life, ensuring this ancient tradition continues to evolve while honoring its roots.

Depending on the design, Ximena can take up to a few weeks to create a piñata. The one she made of a TV with the 25News Logo for the Station took her less than 2 days.

You can reach out to her shop at (254) 296-0146.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

