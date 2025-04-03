H-E-B expands tree-planting efforts across Texas with $5,000 grants for nonprofits

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — H-E-B is ramping up its tree-planting efforts across Texas in honor of Earth Month. Through its Trees for Texans program, the retailer is offering several $5,000 grants to nonprofits for tree-planting projects aimed at creating healthier environments in schools, parks, and communities.

In partnership with Texan by Nature, the Trees for Texans Community Grant program is designed to support nonprofits, municipalities, and civic organizations interested in planting native trees in publicly accessible areas.

The initiative aims to increase tree canopy, enhance greenspaces, cool urban areas, and beautify public spaces throughout the state. Eligible nonprofits must apply by May 30 at "Our Texas Our Future" , with grant recipients to be notified in July.

Launched in Fall 2023, the Trees for Texans program also supports tree-planting efforts in public schools and Texas forests. Since its launch, the program has helped plant more than 103,000 trees across the state.

