Gunfire concerns vs. gun rights: Kempner considers new rules for firearm use amid complaints

KEMPNER, Texas (KXXV) — The Kempner City Council is considering a proposed firearm ordinance following numerous complaints from residents about unsafe gunfire. Concerns include hearing gunshots, bullets ricocheting, and even rounds flying overhead.

The drafted ordinance aims to regulate firearm discharges within city limits, prohibiting them except under specific circumstances, such as self-defense. It also outlines where and how firearms can be legally discharged, with some cases requiring permits. Additionally, the proposal establishes penalties for violations.

Mayor John "JW" Wilkerson said the ordinance is part of an ongoing discussion prompted by community concerns.

“Because of that, we decided, OK, if we are having these complaints, we need to have the discussion,” Wilkerson said.

The proposed ordinance would require property owners to meet certain conditions before discharging firearms. The property must be at least 10 acres for shotguns, with a discharge point more than 150 feet from another residence. For rifles and pistols, the requirement increases to 50 acres and 300 feet.

Residents could apply for permits to discharge firearms on their property if they meet specific safety requirements, including installing an approved backstop. Permits would be valid for one year and require city approval.

Still, Wilkerson acknowledged the challenge of balancing public safety with residents’ rights.

“That’s going to be some tough conversations, right?” Wilkerson said. “I mean, it’s going to be tricky. How do you balance that? Luckily, we have a great set of council members that believe in people’s independent rights but aren’t afraid to have the tough conversations.”

Violations of the ordinance could result in fines of up to $500 per offense, or as much as $2,000 for offenses related to fire safety, public health, or sanitation. Each day a violation continues, it would be considered a separate offense.

Wilkerson emphasized the importance of transparency and community input.

“My history has shown, we have complete transparency,” he said. “So if we’re going to consider something that’s going to be highly impactful to the people that live here, I want everybody here to know about it. That way they can chime in, they can provide the council with feedback.”

Wilkerson referenced a previous ordinance repealed after he took office in 2021, citing a lack of public input and complaints to support its existence.

He stressed that the new ordinance talks are only in the preliminary stages and have not been adopted.

“That is the framework, for if we adopt an ordinance, we have to start somewhere,” Wilkerson said. “Again, at the end of the day, the council may say, ‘No, we’re not going to do it.’”

