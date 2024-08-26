What's in the $60 million Anderson-Shiro CISD bond?

ANDERSON, Texas (KRHD) — The Anderson-Shiro CISD community will vote on a $60 million bond to address the growing student population and facility needs, after rejecting a similar proposal last year for $44 million.



After residents voted against a $44 million bond last year, the district is now proposing a $60 million bond to build a new elementary school and repurpose existing schools to accommodate a growing student population.

Construction costs have increased significantly over the past year, at an average of one percent per month, contributing to the higher bond amount, although the tax rate has been lowered from the previous year.

Despite differing opinions on the bond, Superintendent Dr. Borowicz says she is committed to maintaining unity within the community, emphasizing the importance of staying together regardless of the bond's outcome.

In May 2023, residents in the Anderson-Shiro CISD area voted against a $44 million bond that would have funded the construction of a new elementary school, renovations to the current elementary school, the relocation of the weight room and CTE center, and the building of a new driveway.

A year later, the need remains, but the cost has increased.

"Over the last several years, construction costs have risen by at least one percent every month," an official said.

In November, residents will vote on a $60 million bond, with most of the funds allocated for building a new elementary school to accommodate more students.

The district has already moved their administrative offices, which were previously located in the elementary school, to free up space.

"Where our offices were located now adds about three additional classrooms to the campus, so we're trying to be fiscally responsible with the resources we currently have," an official said.

In the last year, the Anderson-Shiro CISD student population increased by 10 percent, reaching a total of 970 students — the new elementary school would have a capacity of 770 students, allowing room for future growth.

As part of this bond, the current elementary school would be renovated to become the new middle school, and the junior high school would be converted into the high school.

This time, the bond does not include changes to the weight room or CTE Center — although the cost is higher this time, the tax rate is lower, dropping from $0.2720 last year to $0.2375 this year.

Regardless of the outcome, Dr. Borowicz emphasized that her main priority is keeping the community united.

"At the end of the day, whether you are for or against the bond, as a relatively new superintendent, it's really important to me that we all remain a family, no matter what your point of view is," Dr. Borowicz said.