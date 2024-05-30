'We're coming back bigger and better': Vendors prepare for second annual Navasota Railroad Street Market

NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — Navasota is preparing for the second annual Railroad Street Art Market with more than 30 vendors and a 'Sip and Shop' organized downtown.



The art market will have vendors ranging from clothing to jewelry to pottery and more.

Downtown retailers are also organizing a 'Sip and Shop,' which usually brings shoppers out in droves to the downtown stores.

The market will open at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on June 15.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Well, I love fringe. My middle name is Fringe, I guess. Because it really has so much movement and then I also like to make people look beautiful.”

Pat Dahnke doesn't just make Western wear. She also has an eye for styling people.

These are all beautiful. Thank you for dressing me.

“Thank you, you’re welcome," Dahnke said.

Dahnke is one of 30 artists who will be lined up on Railroad Street in Navasota for the second annual Railroad Street Art Market.

“Last year was our first year and it was really fun. This year, we're definitely coming back bigger and better,” Cheyenne Downs said.

Downs is the Marketing Coordinator at the P.A. Smith Hotel. She and her team have been working to bring this back together for the past few months.

“We just have been seeing Navasota grow exponentially in the past few years and we're big fans of art festivals. It's time. Navasota needs an art market,” Downs said.

This year's market just so happens to be on the same day as the George Strait concert in College Station, so they're expecting a bigger turnout. But there's another country star who has a connection to the art market through Pat Dahnke.

“This is a picture of Lainey Wilson at the I-Heart Radio awards, and this is the tunic that she was wearing. Well, it's a copy of the tunic that she was wearing,” Dahnke said. “It was really, really exciting to see her on stage wearing one of my pieces.”

So for the rare opportunity to shop where Lainey Wilson shops, you don't have to go further than Navasota.