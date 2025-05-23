Texas Renaissance Festival founder George Coulam dies shortly after losing legal battle and mayoral position

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — George Coulam, who founded the Texas Renaissance Festival in 1974 and served as the first and only mayor of Todd Mission for over four decades, has died. His death on Wednesday came amid recent legal and political setbacks.

The annual festival, which Coulam started with his brother David, has grown into the largest Renaissance Festival in America, attracting about a half million visitors each year.

News of Coulam's death surprised many local residents who appreciated his contributions to the community.

At the beginning of this month, a judge ruled against Coulam in a lawsuit over the $22 million sale of the Renaissance Festival. Earlier that same week, Coulam was ousted as mayor of Todd Mission — a position he had held since the town was incorporated in 1982.

Despite these recent challenges, many will remember Coulam as the founding mayor of Todd Mission and for the lasting impact he made on the community.

Neighbors say they have always enjoyed the annual festival that "King George" built and hope it continues after the recent ownership change.

