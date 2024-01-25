Navasota residents, business owners see damage after Tuesday's flooding

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota experienced flooding Tuesday night, forcing the city to shut down roads. Now, reseeding waters are revealing the damage left behind.



Some residents and businesses saw damage from rain and flood waters.

The City of Navasota received five to eight inches of rain Tuesday night, causing flooding.

The flood watch will continue until midday Thursday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When Suzie Linnenbank closed her shop, Muddy Waters Bookstore, she was met with rising waters.

"The water— when we were parked on Farquhar, it came up about mid-tire. It was about right here," Linnenbank said.

A day later, she's not bothering opening.

"It's damaged some of my items... the pages — there's no recovering from that," she said.

But she says it's normal when heavy rains like this are falling.

"January is usually slow, but because of the rain, it really has affected our business," she said.

The City of Navasota got five to eight inches of rain Tuesday night.

It caused roads to flood, forcing the city to shut them down.

"Being in the Navasota River river basin, there's just some natural low line areas, and with the rain we got in the last 24 hours, we're going to end up with a little flooding," Lively said.

But Linnenbank's shop wasn't the only building damaged.

"There's only about two homes we know of that got water inside of them," Lively said.

Now, Linnenbank is trying to clean up, collecting water in buckets and using towels to soak up water.

She's hoping it clears up soon.

"I'm here for a little bit of cleanup and to get some of my work done," she said.

The flood watch will continue until midday Thursday.