Navasota man opens his bluebonnet field to the public

NAVASOTA, Texas — Every bluebonnet season for the last four years, Billy Cox has opened the gate to his bluebonnet field for people to enjoy.



In 2020, Cox saw people pulling over on the side of the road to take pictures of his bluebonnet field. He opened the gate and now his field is a local attraction.

In 2023, 600 cars came through his property over four weekends from across Texas, the U.S, and even worldwide.

He has added props and accommodations like a parking area, a gazebo and tractor for photos, clear walkways and even two portable toilets.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Turning into Retreat Hill in Navasota, you'll relax to the sounds of nature, you'll see vibrant bluebonnets and Indian paintbrushes — you might also hear owner Billy Cox on his tractor and you'll hear people having a good time.

“I got you levitating under a little green stool — I brought a stool because it's hard for me to sit down on the ground, and so I brought a stool and she told me she's like ‘You're floating.’”

Karen Johnson and DeNeyce Strecker know how to have fun.

“We take fun pictures and we always laugh.”

They're making this a new tradition as part of their 46 years of friendship.

“We came here last year. So this is like an annual thing.”

It seems this field bring out the creativity in people.

“I saw a lady coming in a horse trail — she pulls out this beautiful white horse and her little granddaughter was wearing like a little Cinderella gown, and they took that horse out here and the little girl and took a picture — it was one of the coolest pictures I've seen.”

Billy Cox is the owner of the property, who ended up with the Insta-perfect backdrop by chance.

“This all started during COVID, when everything was locked down, everybody was home and they're trying to find stuff to do."

"I looked out here and all these cars are lined up on the highway and it was just bright blue out here — I was afraid somebody's going to get ran over so I opened the gates.”

He kept them open, adding signs, walkways, a gazebo and tractor for photo ops, and a guest book.

“People have signed this guest book from all over the place — Dallas, Fort Worth, Apple Valley, California."

"I get people from all over the place. 'Hello from Vietnam — we're from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam'."

Cox says that last year, 600 cars came through his property over four weekends.

“It gives me a lot of joy to read what they write in that book because it means something to them.”

Some are already planning their next trip.

“We need to come back in two weeks.”