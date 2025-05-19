Man charged with arson in Grimes County fire that injured 2

NAVASOTA, Texas (KXXV) — A Grimes County man has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a fire that injured two people earlier this month.

Jamison Coles was taken into custody on May 16 and charged with arson, a second-degree felony, following a fire that broke out on Thursday, May 8, off FM 2 in Navasota.

According to authorities, two individuals sustained minor injuries during the incident and were treated at a hospital in College Station. Their names have not been released.

The investigation into the cause and circumstances of the fire is ongoing, and additional details have not yet been made public.

Grimes County officials have not confirmed whether further charges are expected.