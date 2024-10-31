High-speed chase ends with suspect fleeing on foot and arrested

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Grimes County officers are investigating a man who evaded arrest on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to police, they stopped a man at CR 304 and SH 249 in Plantersville. The man was driving a white SUV after noticing his registration was expired. After refusing to exit the SUV, the suspect sped off, exceeding 100 MPH. This resulted in a multiple agencies high-speed chase where the driver entered Harris County and hit two cars.

One of the cars was occupied by someone at the time.

Later, two State Troopers conducted a pit maneuver, allowing them to stop the vehicle successfully. The driver then exited the vehicle and ran on foot, refusing to stop; this led officers to taze the man.

The suspect continued to resist arrest.

The driver was later identified as James Leo Harvey, a Plantersville resident. Harvey was charged with Evading arrest detention with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony.

