Grimes County Sheriff’s Office welcomes K9 'Lola' to 'Patrol Division'

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office introduced the newest member of its patrol division, K9 "Lola." Lola, a half-Belgian Malinois, half-German Shepherd, will serve alongside her handler, Deputy Santana, to enhance law enforcement efforts in the community.

Lola and Deputy Santana recently completed weeks of intensive training with Sector K9, a renowned K9 training organization.

Their training will continue weekly to ensure they remain prepared for a variety of law enforcement tasks, including tracking, search operations, and suspect apprehension.

The addition of K9 Lola marks a significant step in strengthening the department’s capabilities in protecting and serving Grimes County residents.

Sheriff’s Office officials are excited about her positive impact on law enforcement operations.