Grimes County Sheriff's Office enhances safety with new license plate reader

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — One local agency in Grimes County is using a new technology to help catch criminals.



The local Sheriff's Office recently got a license plate reader and two mobile cameras.

It was awarded through a grant from the Homeland Security office.

Before it will be deployed, the Sheriff’s Office must get permission from the Department of Public Safety to utilize their database, and they must get permission from the Commissioners' Court to use it locally.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:



15 ABC spoke with Captain Ashley Brockett from the Sheriff’s Office, who detailed what these readers will be used for.

Captain Ashley Brockett with Grimes County Sheriff's Office shares how the new technology will be used locally with 15 ABC.

“Any stolen vehicles that come through the area, silver alerts that might come through the area, blue alerts, which are individuals that have used violence against law enforcement and are being sought."

Chuck Fleeger, Director of the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, spoke with 15 ABC and said that this technology is an important tool when searching for a specific vehicle.

Chuck Fleeger, Director of the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley shares how this new technology will enhance safety in our community.

“To me, it's a key piece of technology, because most of the time, cases involving amber alerts do have some type of a vehicle that we're looking for. Of particular note to us is the ability to use that technology to rapidly locate a suspect vehicle.”

Fleeger said it is essential to utilize any technology that can help.



“I think the ability, especially when we're talking about locating missing children, suspects involved in the abduction of missing children, to leverage that technology that is out there," Fleeger said. The technology allows them to focus on a particular area or direction of travel or a particular roadway and greatly increase the chances that that child can be safely recovered.”

Captain Brockett said he hopes to have the license plate reader and mobile cameras out for the first time in early July, and he expects positive results.