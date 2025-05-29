Grimes County inmate escapes Austin facility, on the run

AUSTIN, Texas (KRHD) — The Grimes County Sheriff's Office issued a release Thursday concerning a man's escape from a care facility in Central Texas.

Officials say McArthur Mathis was arrested in Grimes County back in January for several charges, including aggravated assault and burglary.

The department says earlier this month Mathis was taken to a care facility in Austin for treatment, but on May 28 he escaped by kicking open a door and jumping a fence.

Investigators believe he could be in the Grimes County or Brazos County area because of known associates.

Anyone with information about Mathis' location is asked to call the Grimes County Sheriff's Office or Crimestoppers.

