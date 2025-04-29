Grimes County animal rescue pleads for help amid massive dog hoarding crisis

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Grimes County Animal Rescue is calling for community assistance after discovering a large-scale dog hoarding situation involving more than 80 cattle dog mixes.

Around 40 dogs have been removed from the property, but dozens still remain in hazardous and overcrowded conditions. With limited shelter capacity, officials warn that without immediate support from fosters, adopters, or rescue organizations, euthanasia may become unavoidable due to a lack of space.

Aggieland Humane Society has taken in about a dozen of the most at-risk dogs and is helping coordinate the rescue efforts. However, the organization reports it is currently at full capacity and unable to accept more animals.

"These dogs have shown incredible resilience despite the unhealthy conditions they came from," said Elora Alexander, rescue director for Grimes County Animal Rescue. "Many are still social and show strong potential for recovery in a safe, loving home. We just need the community's help to give them that chance."