'God heard our prayers:' Local business owners help neighbors clear trees knocked down by Beryl

NAVASOTA, Texas (KXXV) — A group of Navasota locals and business owners are helping to remove trees fallen on their neighbors' property from tropical storm Beryl, and they're doing it for free.



The owners of Brazos Valley Insulators and Blue Finn Roofing and Construction say they don't usually do tree removals, but they want to help their neighbors who might not be physically or financially able, to remove trees that were blown over during Beryl.

They've been going from house to house in Navasota since Monday, starting at 9am and ending at 10pm.

To take them up on their offer, they can be reached at 979-777-1808.

Broadcast Script:

Neighbors helping neighbors —

“I’m Ms. Pearline’s neighbor right across the fence," Donielle Hentschel said.

"I'm 12th generation Grimes County — my dad lives here, my grandparents live here," Ross Pederson said.

Pederson, Brittney Germany and Logan Henderson have been busy sawing, sweeping, and stacking tree branches for neighbors across Navasota.

“We saw this storm come in, and we know there's a lot of people here that, you know, can't afford tree services and may not have insurance, may not be able to get off the couch," Pederson said.

"We saw a need, and we said, 'Hey, if y'all need help, call us, and we'll come out' — we've been busy as heck for three days.”

One of those neighbors they’ve helped is Pearline Jones.

"This tree blew down on my deck — it comes from across the street, across the fence here on somebody else's property," Jones said.

Hentschel, her neighbor, reached out to the group on Facebook, when they made a post offering their services.

“We saw the tree and we just immediately started digging, and I was calling the city, calling the fire department, you know, just trying to get some help," she said.

"Like I said, thankfully for these guys and their post because it was like God heard our prayer.”

They’ve been the answer to many of their neighbors’ prayers.

"For the last two nights, we haven't been home until 10 p.M., and we start at 9 a.m," Germany said.

“I don't have the deductible to do this and whatever. And I really appreciate the people that came out this morning to help me," Jones said.

And when they finish, they start it all over again.