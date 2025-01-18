Funeral arrangements announced for Sergeant Mark Allen Butler

NAVASOTA, Texas (KXXV) — The Navasota Police Department and the City of Navasota released the funeral arrangements for Sergeant Mark Allen Butler on Saturday, inviting the community to honor his life and service.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at Nobles Funeral Home. A public visitation will be held from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2025, at Central Church Bryan-College Station.

The law enforcement procession will depart from Navasota and is expected to arrive at Central Church around 10:00 AM.

Services will begin at 12:00 PM. The community can gather and reflect on Sergeant Butler’s legacy during a reception to follow at the VFW in Navasota.

A private burial will be conducted.

Mark Butler died during a police chase with a suspect.

College Station Police saidthe suspect tried to cash a fake check and took off in her vehicle.

The suspect vehicle then crashed head-on into a Navasota Police Department vehicle, which Sergeant Butler was driving.

