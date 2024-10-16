Educating the community about ASCISD's $60 million bond

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Anderson-Shiro CISD hold informational meetings to educate the public about the $60 million bond that will be on the ballot in the upcoming election.



The bond would finance a new elementary school, renovations to the current elementary school with plans to turn it into the new junior high school, and improve traffic flow

Property taxes would increase by $39.59 per month for a $300,000 home if the bond is approved

The bond proposal comes after a similar $44 million bond was rejected in 2023, with costs rising due to increasing construction expenses

Broadcast script:

Dr. Sarah Borowicz, Superintendent of Anderson-Shiro Consolidated ISD, has focused on educating voters about the district's proposed $60 million bond.

While this may seem new, it’s actually an updated version of a $44 million bond that voters rejected in 2023.

The cost has risen due to increasing construction prices. “The last several years, construction has gone up at least 1% every month,” Dr. Borowicz said.

Despite the price increase, the district's need for new facilities has only grown.

“We need it. Basically, that’s the bottom line. Our elementary school is busting at the seams,” said Susan, a district representative.

To help voters make informed decisions, Dr. Borowicz and district leaders are holding informational sessions, such as the recent senior luncheon at the Anderson Shiro Civic Center. Dr. Borowicz emphasized the importance of the bond for the community.

“The school is very important for the community, so I think people should understand that just because you don’t have kids in the school district doesn’t mean you don’t support your community," Dr. Borowicz said.

If approved, the $60 million bond would be used to build a new elementary school, renovate the current elementary school for junior high students, and create a new traffic pattern.

The bond would increase property taxes by $0.2375 per $100 of property value, meaning a $300,000 home would see a monthly tax increase of $39.59.

Dr. Borowicz stressed the importance of voters understanding these details.

“At the end of the day, whether you are for or against a bond, for me, being a fairly new superintendent, it’s really about making sure that we all just stay the family no matter what point of view you have on it,” Dr. Borowicz said.