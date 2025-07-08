Brazos Valley answers the call to help

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Since the historic flooding, neighbors all over Texas and beyond have stepped up to raise money and donations to help first responders and all those impacted by the tragedy.

Nancy Vidotto of the Navasota Elk’s Lodge told15 ABC about one important thing needed for first responders.

“Definitely the first responders are going to need socks because, you know, getting into the water, perspiring and stuff, they need to be able to change their socks.”

Lauren Campbell with Navasota High School FFA tells 15 ABC about the drive they are doing.

“We're doing a gift card drive for the flood victims in Kirk County. We are doing the drive from Monday through Thursday from 10:00 AM to 2 PM daily.”

Jesse Butler, a student and FFA member at Anderson Shiro High School, tells 15 ABC about their drive.

“We're accepting gift cards from now until Thursday. These can range from anywhere from HEB, all the way to Lowe's gift cards, and we also accept prepaid Visa gift cards to help support the people in need.”

Local pilot Greg Hall is involved with a special donation drive.

“It's called Operation Airdrop. They're a nonprofit. They're just asking for help, and they're staging supplies in Dallas and Houston, and we just decided to do one here and organize with the pilots here in Navasota.”

Hall will be flying off the planes delivering cleaning supplies.

“Predominantly cleaning supplies, shovels, small tools, buckets.”

Lauren Campbell told 15 ABC what she hopes her FFA students will learn from this experience.

“They can serve through community service and kind of get that chance to not only help the victims but also kind of network with the other FFA chapters around and try to come together for these victims. I think they're gonna learn a lot from it.”

Neighbors here say that helping each other out is the Texan thing to do. Lucy Ybarra, the Executive Director of the Grimes County Chamber of Commerce, spoke with 15 ABC and said:

“You know, we've got people coming in that are stopping by here and calling our Chamber going, where can we go? where can we volunteer our time? What can we do? I love that about Texas. It’s what makes us the best state.”

Greg Hall says:

“Oh sure, that's what we do. We help our neighbors out because you never know when you're gonna need the help.”

