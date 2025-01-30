2 arrested in Grimes County murder and aggravated assault case

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — On Jan. 9, Grimes County dispatch received a call regarding a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers from Todd Mission Police, Navasota Police, the Texas Rangers, and other agencies responded to a residence on Blue Lake Drive in Plantersville.

The man later died from his injuries. Authorities arrested Thomas King on charges of murder, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault by threat with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Rune King was also arrested and charged with aggravated assault by threat with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.