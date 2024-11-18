Grimes County Sheriff's Office searching for a suspect after two people were 'severely cut' Sunday night

UPDATE:

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office released an update at 9 p.m. asked the public for assistance in locating the suspect, Elpidio DeLeon Gonzalez aka "Leo" who was involved in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Sheriff's Office said Gonzalez was last seen wearing all black clothing and driving a white 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage with all black wheels and paper tags.

Grimes County Sheriff's Office

Do not approach or apprehend, please call law enforcement.

ORIGINAL:

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after two people were "severely cut," according to Sheriff Don Sowell.

Sheriff Sowell told 25 News that a relationship disturbance was called in around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night at a trailer park near Highway 30.

Sheriff Sowell said a man and a woman were injured and then air lifted to Houston.

Deputies searched the area around Highway 30 and behind Citgo, Shiro Grocery.

This is a developing story. 25 News will update as details become available.