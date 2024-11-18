Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Grimes County Sheriff's Office searching for a suspect after two people were 'severely cut' Sunday night

police
25 News
police
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE:
The Grimes County Sheriff's Office released an update at 9 p.m. asked the public for assistance in locating the suspect, Elpidio DeLeon Gonzalez aka "Leo" who was involved in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Sheriff's Office said Gonzalez was last seen wearing all black clothing and driving a white 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage with all black wheels and paper tags.

Suspect vehicle.jpg

Do not approach or apprehend, please call law enforcement.

ORIGINAL:
The Grimes County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after two people were "severely cut," according to Sheriff Don Sowell.

Sheriff Sowell told 25 News that a relationship disturbance was called in around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night at a trailer park near Highway 30.

Sheriff Sowell said a man and a woman were injured and then air lifted to Houston.

Deputies searched the area around Highway 30 and behind Citgo, Shiro Grocery.

This is a developing story. 25 News will update as details become available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood