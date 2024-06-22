“Griddy boy” cheers on Aggies in Omaha College World Series

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — “Griddy boy” is now a local celebrity after doing the griddy dance at a Texas A&M baseball game. Now, he’s cheering on the Aggies in Omaha.

• Klein Restivo’s time in the spotlight started when he seized the opportunity to do the “griddy” dance on the jumbo screen at A&M’s game against University of Texas.

• Klein got a shoutout from player Ali Camarillo and even got Coach Schlossnagle’s personal, handwritten lineup of the game against UT.

• The Restivo family have been life-long Aggie baseball fans, so when the team made it to the College World Series in Omaha, they flew out to cheer them on.

Broadcast script:

Simona: “So tell me about the griddy. You kind of have a reputation of doing the griddy at A&M games. How did that start?”

Klein: “Well, my friend just said, you're on camera and said, do the griddy.”

You could say Klein Restivo is a pretty big Aggie baseball fan.

It all started at the University of Texas game.

“He's had fun with this. He just started, kind of dancing at the Texas game and then a lot of his friends were chiming in for him to do different dances. So he just kind of rolled with it and it's been fun.”

You can only imagine his excitement when the A&M baseball team made it to the College World Series in Omaha.

Obviously Klein was there, doing the griddy.

“We went up to Omaha last weekend and then obviously A&M made it to the final. So we got to go back.”

He’s even captured the attention of the players-

“Ali said his grandma likes my dances.”

-and Coach Schlossnagle.

Dad: “After that Texas game, a lot of the players came up and talked to him and, and even, he got the, yeah, coach Schloss, gave him the lineup out of his pocket and said that Klein was the MVP of the game.”

Now the MVP is in Omaha again, doing the griddy and cheering on the Aggies.

“Hopefully we can bring home the national championship. Something that A&M baseball has never had.”