Grant program to help improve visual appeal of local Waco businesses

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The City of Waco wants to help local businesses improve the exterior look of their buildings, whether by adding a new sign or just getting their parking lot paved. To that end, they’re giving out some grants.

Businesses on the project streets can apply for a grant of up to $15,000.

Many businesses would like to see their driveways and parking lots fixed.

“You have to keep business going, it’s like a house, and you have to update it, and there’s always something to do, always,” said Owner of Lolita’s Restaurant Dolores Bergstad

From signs to sidewalks, business owners like Dolores Bergstad are constantly digging into their own pockets to make needed improvements.

“First thing I have to do is paint the building,” she said.

However, one city program wants to make life a little easier for our local businesses by offering a grant to visually improve the building’s exterior property.

“Our city wanted to focus on visual impact and ways to make our community and our neighborhoods look nicer, but also reflect community pride that makes us a place where we’re proud of where we live,” said program manager of the Beautification and Culture Arts Program, Amanda Dyer.

The Beautification and Culture Arts Program wants to improve four corridors with its Corridor Beautification Incentive Program.

East Waco Drive from Mann Street to I-35, West Waco Drive from South Highway 6 to 11th Street, Franklin Avenue from Valley Mills to 11th, and Valley Mills Drive from West Waco Drive to Beverly Hills city limits. Amanda Dyer said they chose these corridors because they are high-traffic areas, and they want to provide opportunities for businesses like The Gass Shack, which is located outside of downtown.

“I think the pavement outside needs to be paved over; you know, that’s something I think we would be very accepting of city funds for,” said Tylor Banister.

One Waco Drive business that believes taxpayers' dollars should be used differently.

Tylor Banister, co-owner of The Gass Shack, said their business has been on West Waco Drive since February 2023. Since then, they’ve remodeled the inside and outside of their building and added some signs, but what they’d really like to see is a parking lot without potholes.

“I think having a little easier driveway would, you know, bring in more business,” Banister said.

Besides saving thousands of dollars, Banister believes that this grant could help people driving by seeing a building as presentable as his product.

“We want to represent from the outside in,” said Banister

The city will have more information available to the public on November 1st. Applications will be open from January 1st through the end of February, and construction for approved projects will start in the spring.

More information about the program can be found in the agenda from a recent city council meeting here.

