Governor Greg Abbott to discuss emergency preparedness and thank those supporting Texas' during disasters

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott will deliver remarks on Tuesday, December 3, on the state's emergency preparedness efforts and thank Stanley Black & Decker for donating to support Texas disaster response and recovery operations.

The Governor will be joined by Stanley Black & Decker CEO Don Allan, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp, and other state and local leaders.

Governor Abbott will deliver his speech at The Disaster City Training Facility Outdoor Prop 133, 11000 Stillwater Road in College Station.

