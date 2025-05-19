Governor Abbott signs bill creating 'Central Texas Water Alliance'

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A new law signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has officially established the Central Texas Water Alliance (CTWA), with the legislation taking effect immediately.

The CTWA is a regional water authority that manages and develops water resources across Central Texas. The alliance aims to address pressing issues, including water supply, public health, environmental protection, economic development, and long-term sustainability.

“This is a bold and necessary step toward securing water for one of the fastest-growing regions in Texas,” Sen. Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton, who represents Senate District 24, said. “By bringing together local water providers, we’re enabling them to coordinate planning and access funding previously unavailable to smaller entities.”

The alliance is backed by a wide range of public and private partners, including Bell, McLennan and Lampasas counties; Fort Cavazos; the Brazos River Authority; Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District; Bell County WCID No. 1; multiple municipalities and private stakeholders.

State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Killeen, who authored the bill in the House, said water access is critical to economic growth and the well-being of future generations. “Thank you to the CTWA community stakeholders for championing this effort through the legislature,” Buckley said.

Rep. David Spiller, R-Jacksboro, who served as a joint sponsor of the bill, added: “Access to reliable water is essential in drought-prone areas like Lampasas County. This alliance allows us to meet long-term needs through collaboration, not bureaucracy.”

Local leaders echoed their support. Bell County Judge David Blackburn called the CTWA a “long time coming,” and said it will benefit not only Bell County but the entire region. Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District Manager Dirk Aaron noted the alliance’s potential to drive sustainable economic growth.

Ricky Garrett, general manager of Bell County WCID No. 1, called the creation of CTWA a “transformative step forward” in managing water infrastructure.

The CTWA was established through Senate Bill 1194, following years of planning and coordination among regional water purveyors, civic leaders, and elected officials.