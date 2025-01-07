Governor Abbott orders emergency response activation for incoming winter storm

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe winter weather expected to impact the state this week.

Abbott issued a statement saying,

“The State of Texas is working around-the-clock to ensure Texans have the resources and support needed as severe winter weather impacts communities across Texas,” Governor Abbott said. “As temperatures begin to drop below freezing and regions of Texas face snow, ice, and freezing rain, it is crucial that everyone remain weather-aware, check DriveTexas.org before traveling, and heed the guidance of state and local officials. Texans can find the warming center nearest them at tdem.texas.gov/warm. I thank emergency management personnel and first responders for working tirelessly to help Texans prepare and stay safe during this winter weather.”



The National Weather Service is forecasting freezing temperatures across much of Texas, with some areas expected to experience snow, ice, and freezing rain, potentially creating hazardous travel conditions throughout the week.

Over the weekend, more than 700 Texas Department of Transportation personnel pre-treated roads, bridges, and overpasses with more than 500,000 gallons of brine and approximately 800 cubic yards of granular material in preparation for the winter storm.