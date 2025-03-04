Governor Abbott increases readiness level of State Operations Center ahead of wildfire, severe weather threats

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to escalate the readiness level of the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) to Level II (Escalated Response) in anticipation of critical wildfire conditions and severe weather threats affecting large portions of the state.

"Texas continues to monitor the heightened wildfire and severe weather threats that are expected to impact large portions of the state," Governor Abbott said.

At the same time, the National Weather Service has warned of severe weather, including the possibility of tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding, particularly in North and East Texas.

In response, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is mobilizing additional firefighting resources, personnel, equipment, and urban search and rescue teams to support local efforts in managing these threats.

Governor Abbott urged Texans to stay informed and follow local authorities’ guidance. “Texans need to take these weather warnings seriously and prioritize safety,” Abbott said.

TDEM officials continue to monitor the situation and are prepared to deploy further resources as needed to help mitigate the risks associated with the ongoing threats.

At the direction of Governor Abbott, TDEM requested the following agencies report to the SOC and ensure their resources are ready to support local wildfire and severe weather response operations: