Governor Abbott declares 'Bail Reform' an emergency item, criticizes 'Activist Judges'

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott has collaborated with the Texas Legislature to implement stricter standards for bail and bond violations to keep dangerous criminals off the streets.

Despite these reforms, Abbott expressed concern over "activist judges" who continue to release repeat offenders.

Abbott claims these judges have contributed to repeat offenders returning to the streets by frequently setting their bail at low amounts.

In response, Governor Abbott has announced plans to work with the Texas Legislature during this session to pass a constitutional amendment to strengthen the state's approach to bail and bond decisions. Key provisions of the proposed amendment include:

Prohibiting criminals charged with violent offenses from being released on personal bonds.

Requiring that bail be set or denied within 48 hours of arrest, with criminal history considered.

Mandating mandatory training for judges on their responsibilities when setting bail.

Ensuring that bond conditions are reported enables law enforcement to apprehend offenders violating court orders.

Creating a state jail felony offense for tampering with electronic monitoring devices.

Governor Abbott said in a statement, "In so many communities across our state, judges are letting dangerous people back on our streets. We need to keep former murderers behind bars, which is why I am signing this emergency order."

In conjunction with the emergency item announcement, Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, unveiled a detailed bail reform proposal to improve the transparency and accountability of the bail-setting process.