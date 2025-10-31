WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco-McLennan County Health District manages several local programs, including the federal nutrition program known as WIC, which stands for Women, Infants and Children.

Government shutdown won't affect Waco WIC program through November, Health District says

WIC helps educate low-income pregnant and postpartum women on how to raise healthy babies as well as how to keep themselves healthy. The program currently serves nearly 6,700 people in McLennan County.

However, funding uncertainty looms for WIC and other essential health programs. Waco McLennan County Health District Public Information and Communications Specialist Clare Paul said the district can maintain current operations through the end of November during a government shutdown, but changes may be necessary after that.

"Eventually, after November 30th, we have to start looking at closures or lessened hours. There are some other programs that could be affected," Paul said.

Other programs that could face impacts include tuberculosis services, environmental health, emergency preparedness, HIV clinic and immunization programs.

WIC receives its funding through Congress. Federal funds flow to states through grants, which are then distributed to local county and city health centers.

"We got those little babies, we need to be able to take care of them, there are some great programs that we provide for them that help them grow and those are such formative years," Paul said.

