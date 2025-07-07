Gov. Abbott provides update on Texas' continued response to statewide flooding

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott on Monday announced additional state emergency response resources activated due to ongoing heavy rainfall and flooding affecting Texas communities.

“The State of Texas is working around the clock to support emergency management personnel and local officials as they continue recovery and rescue operations across the state,” Abbott said. “There is still a threat of heavy rain with the potential to cause flooding in Central Texas, the Hill Country, Big Country, and Concho Valley regions. Texans are urged to remain weather-aware, heed the guidance of local officials, and regularly monitor weather forecasts. Texas will remain engaged until every missing person is found and every Texan recovers from this disaster.”

Under Gov. Abbott's direction, the Texas State Operations Center (SOC) remains at Level II (Escalated Response) to assist local officials responding to the excessive rainfall and flooding that began last week.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), rain that may cause flooding is expected over the next few days in large portions of the state, including Central Texas, the Hill Country, Big Country, and Concho Valley. Residents are urged to monitor local forecasts.

The State of Texas has deployed more than 1,750 personnel and over 975 vehicles and equipment assets. More than 20 state agencies are currently responding to flooding threats statewide.

At the governor's direction, the following state emergency response resources remain available to support local emergency response efforts:

Texas Division of Emergency Management: The State of Texas Incident Management Team to support deployed emergency response resources across the state, Incident Support Task Force and Disaster Recovery Task Force including Voluntary Agency Liaisons to support recovery efforts, regional field staff who remain tied in with local officials

The State of Texas Incident Management Team to support deployed emergency response resources across the state, Incident Support Task Force and Disaster Recovery Task Force including Voluntary Agency Liaisons to support recovery efforts, regional field staff who remain tied in with local officials Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1, Texas Task Force 2, Texas A&M Task Force 3, and Texas A&M Public Works Response Team): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads and Floodwater Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues; Urban Search and Rescue Teams; K-9 support teams; personnel assessing public works infrastructure

Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads and Floodwater Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues; Urban Search and Rescue Teams; K-9 support teams; personnel assessing public works infrastructure Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability supporting flood rescue operations

Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability supporting flood rescue operations Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit

Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit Texas National Guard: High profile vehicles to aid stranded motorists, Blackhawk helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues, Personnel to assist with damage assessments and shelter operations

High profile vehicles to aid stranded motorists, Blackhawk helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues, Personnel to assist with damage assessments and shelter operations Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions

Personnel monitoring road conditions Texas A&M Forest Service: Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Sid System strike teams assisting local fire departments and conducting damage assessments; saw crews to assist with clearing roadways

Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Sid System strike teams assisting local fire departments and conducting damage assessments; saw crews to assist with clearing roadways Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs and assist with damage assessments

Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs and assist with damage assessments Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Air/water/wastewater monitoring Texas Department of State Health Services: Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles Texas Health and Human Services Commission: Personnel to provide information on available services through the 2-1-1 Texas Information Referral Network

Personnel to provide information on available services through the 2-1-1 Texas Information Referral Network Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team: Veterinary medical support for animals impacted by flooding

Veterinary medical support for animals impacted by flooding Texas Department of Agriculture: Coordination of agricultural disaster response and support for affected producers

Coordination of agricultural disaster response and support for affected producers Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission: Assistance with law enforcement coordination and support

Assistance with law enforcement coordination and support Texas Department of Insurance: Providing guidance on flood-related insurance claims and support to affected policyholders

Providing guidance on flood-related insurance claims and support to affected policyholders Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation: Coordinating with regulated industries and licensed professionals involved in response and recovery operations.

Coordinating with regulated industries and licensed professionals involved in response and recovery operations. Texas Department of Information Resources: Monitoring technology infrastructure

Monitoring technology infrastructure Lower Colorado River Authority: Monitoring river conditions, operating floodgates, and supporting regional flood response efforts.

Texans are encouraged to visit disaster.texas.gov for information on flood resources, safety tips, and recovery assistance. As flooding threats persist, residents should continue to monitor local forecasts, heed warnings from local officials, and remember the life-saving message: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

