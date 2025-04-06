Gatesville's growth: City manager talks new, proposed developments in community

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Like many Central Texas communities, Gatesville has experienced significant changes as the city grows. City Manager Brad Hunt reflected on how it has evolved over the years, particularly since the early 2000s.

“What it looked like was a small West Texas town. It had the prison and Fort Hood at the time as borders, and it was a prison town for many years,” Hunt said.

25 years later, Hunt said the landscape of Gatesville has changed.

“In the last year, I would say that growth – interest in growth – here in our town has increased pretty significantly.”

As the city expands, Hunt said that support is essential for the continued development.

“The development kind of builds on itself. The word is out amongst developers right now, and the word is: we are open for business,” he said.

Hunt added that the city is hoping to give that growth a smart direction. In July 2024, Gatesville had seven developments in the works. As of April 2025, that number has surged to 20 to 30, with several new projects announced for the coming years.

“Growth can be exponential, right? But the city is not in the business of building businesses. They are in the business of encouraging folks to come and provide a service in town. I think that’s an important distinction,” Hunt explained.

The City of Gatesville provided an update on the latest development projects:



TBD coffee shop – construction phase Laerdal warehouse expansion – near completion Gatesville Crossing condos – sewer easement pending TBD subdivision – pre-planning phase Oso Clean Car Wash – construction phase Sulte office/retail center – construction phase Starbucks coffee shop – construction phase TBD coffee shop – platting phase Washburn duplexes – permits pending Parkview duplexes – permits pending RV park – zoning & permits pending TBD 26-unit apartments, seniors 60+ – planning phase TBD small warehouse – pre-planning phase Motel re-open/remodel – permits pending TBD urgent care clinic – inquiry TBD fast food – inquiry TBD last food – inquiry TBD townhomes – inquiry TBD national chain hotel – inquiry TBD 100 mid-high range homes, ¼ acre lots – inquiry Despite the influx of development, Hunt emphasizes that one thing will remain constant in Gatesville: the support for and importance of small businesses.

As Gatesville continues to grow, residents and city leaders alike are balancing the challenges of expansion with the preservation of what makes the community special.

“I really appreciate the patience that the citizens have for change and growth in town. It is not always easy, it is not something that everyone wants to see, 100% of people don’t want to see. That’s the balance that we find, we will always be keeping in mind as we see this growth or potential growth coming,” Hunt said.

