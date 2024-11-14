Gatesvilles' changing landscape: Is the growth too fast for the community

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — “If we keep this large growth pattern going at a substantial rate, it’s only going to get worse,” Julianna Blanchard, longtime Coryell County resident, said.

Blanchard’s view will soon change. After decades of seeing nothing but fields, she will now look out her windows and see new homes.

“I've lived here since I was 14,” Blanchard said.

“Over the years, Gatesville has grown. It hasn’t grown at the rate that it’s about to grow now. The larger areas like Temple and Waco are coming out this way because people want the small, country feel and get out of the rush.”

According to a county survey, 62.2% of residents are not comfortable with the rate of development. Still, with several subdivisions already set to be built, our local leaders don’t know if it will be enough.

“If you want to live outside the urban hustle and bustle – Gatesville has become the next spot. It's always been my philosophy that we want positive growth,” Roger Miller, the Coryell County Judge, said.

Miller said that while the county cannot manage it, it will do what it can to support it. Its focus will be on the roads and water sources.

Still, Blanchard said she wants the growth to come in at a slower pace. She believes it would allow time for the infrastructure to catch up and the community to adapt to it.

“We don’t have a problem with growth at all," Blanchard said. However, the growth and pace at which it is growing will cause problems."

