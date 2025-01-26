Gatesville woman watches her home of 34 years burn amid freezing temperatures

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Sheila Forrest watched helplessly Monday morning as her home of 34 years was consumed by flames. The fire erupted as temperatures plummeted into the teens, presenting difficulties for firefighters battling the blaze.

"It was 19 degrees, or at least that’s what the truck said," Brandon Forrest, Sheila’s son, said. "It was really surreal. I don’t even know how to describe it."

"It hasn’t all sunk in yet," Sheila added.

The intense cold brought additional challenges for fire crews, particularly with the fire hydrants.

"The pump wasn’t working, so they couldn’t get any water on it. Then the fire hydrants, I think, were frozen. We basically had to watch it burn for a while," Sheila said.

City Manager Brad Hunt provided a statement to 25 News:

“Our Public Works Department responded to assist with the fire hydrant during the Fire Department’s response to a structure fire on Park Street. The Public Works crew confirmed the hydrant was working at that time, but the fire personnel were having trouble getting it to shut off, so it was possibly “frozen open.” The public works crew was then able to shut off the hydrant and has since confirmed that is working as designed.”

Brandon praised the efforts of the firefighters and other responders.

"They worked their butts off. They were here for a few hours," he said.

"They were here until after the sun came up," Sheila said.

Despite the fire being extinguished and the emergency vehicles long gone, the Forrest family is left with little more than ashes and memories. The remains of the house, once a home filled with decades of history, are now charred debris.

"I can’t leave this property," Sheila said. "It’s hard to leave."

Brandon also reflected on the emotional toll of losing the family home.

"Yeah, it’s hard when half your life’s been at one place. She spent a good half her life here," he said.

As the Forrests begin the long process of rebuilding their lives, they have launched a GoFundMe to help cover the costs. The family is hoping to raise $13,000.

