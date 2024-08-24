Gas station clerk speaks out following arrests made in connection to Ross shooting

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"They took a life for no reason. He didn't even do anything. He begged a lot to not kill him," said Stephen Sunny, a Gator Stop clerk.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office arrested two men accused in the murder of gas station clerk Dipak Oli.

Documents show 22-year-old Christopher Matthew Beltran and 25-year-old Micah Nahum Harris are charged with Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault.

"The Beltran brothers are certified members of the Street Gang Crips," said Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

Investigators say Matthew Porifor Beltran was the getaway driver. He's charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence.

It's believed the murder stems from a string of crime sprees which began with an assault at a convenience store in Hewitt, and ended with the murder at Gator Truck stop in Ross.

"This culminates a four-week investigation of a horrible criminal crime spree that began on July 28th, 2024," McNamara said.

Sunny told 25 News' Marc Monroy that Oli was working the night shift when the gunmen jumped the counter.

"Man he was a nice guy he just worked a went home that's it," Sunny said.

Oli was 30-years old and is survived by his wife and a five-year-old daughter.

"It's a very sad situation. A law abiding citizen working hard, producing with their family, gunned down by this sort of person," said McNamara

"They depend on him because he's the only one working at home," Sunny said.

But with the Beltran brothers arrested. Sunny told Marc Monroy justice is served.

"Im really happy for this... THEY GOT EM. We've been waiting for three weeks," said Sunny.

Our neighbors here in Ross and in Liberty Hill, along with Oli and his family, have started a go fund me page and have raised just over 51-thousand dollars.