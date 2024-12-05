Gas leak leaves residents of Southgate Village Apartments without heat, hot water

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Residents at Southgate Village Apartments have been without gas and hot water since before Thanksgiving, but community support and management efforts are helping them cope.



A gas leak was detected before Thanksgiving, forcing management to shut off the gas supply.

Residents are without hot water, cooking gas, and heating in their units.

The leak is expected to be completely repaired by the end of the week.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We need to fix that ASAP," Southgate Village resident Daniel Ballom said. "We need that. We need that done. We need that done."

The residents of the Southgate Village Apartments have been dealing with a gas leak for a week now, which is straining their daily lives.

"It's been difficult to try to get ready for work, especially like when it's cold outside and then the water is cold also," Southgate Village resident, Sierra McMurray said.

"It's been rough. It was like I had to shower at a friend's house, and like, I just finally got a shower yesterday," Southgate Village resident Nicole Slushe said.

This issue has left neighbors without hot water, which is impacting their ability to cook or even heat their homes.

"Oh man, the gas leak is bad, man. We didn't, we didn't have no food for Thanksgiving. No hot water. It was just terrible," Bollom said.

"We don't even have a microwave. So I've been air frying everything, you know, but it's, it's been, it's been kind of rough," Slushe said.

Nicole Slushe lives at the Southgate Village Apartments.

Shlushe told 15ABC that while this is frustrating, she appreciates management's efforts to make the best out of a bad situation.

"It's been rough, but they've, they've been really good. They've been providing meals. They've been very communicative about what's going on."

"I know they're doing the best they can. It's still frustrating," she said.

Sierra McMurray hopes this is the last time tenants have to deal with this issue.

"I hope that they get a quick resolve to this and that it doesn't happen again because it's supposed to get cold again, maybe freeze over in January," McMurray said.