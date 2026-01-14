Funeral date set, community plans vigil to honor fallen Copperas Cove Police Officer Elijah Garretson

COPPERAS COVE, texas (KXXV) — A funeral is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Cadence Bank Center in Belton and a community vigil is being planned for Saturday at 6 p.m. at Ogletree Gap Preserve to honor fallen Copperas Cove Police Officer Elijah Garretson, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Saturday. Community members have been showing support by leaving tributes at police headquarters and organizing memorial events, with organizers encouraging surrounding communities to participate in honoring Garretson's sacrifice.



Funeral arrangements are scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 17 at the Cadence Bank Center in Belton.

The vigil will take place Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Ogletree Gap Preserve, organized by community members who want to show support for Garretson's family and the police department.

"It's actually been a very courageous response from the community," said Heather Campbell, owner of Milestone Patient Advocacy, who is helping organize the vigil.

Campbell said the goal is to encourage the community and surrounding areas to participate by leaving memorials or uplifting messages.

At police headquarters, Garretson's patrol unit sits covered in flowers, notes and tributes from community members. Campbell said the memorial has grown significantly since Garretson's death.

"By the time I saw the pictures of the memorial of the PD it was full as people went after work and during the days and nights just to go and pay their respects," Campbell said.

The Copperas Cove Rotary Club has also shown support by placing flags along Business 190 near Black Meg 43, a local restaurant.

Brandon Guthrie, Rotary Club president, said the organization wanted to give back to Garretson for his service protecting the community.

"This morning we were like yea we're going to do it this morning and we made sure everything was good to go as we got the clear and had enough people to show up to do it for the rotary club and it came together," Guthrie said.

Campbell said the loss is felt far beyond Copperas Cove, with people from surrounding communities coming to pay their respects.

She has a message for the Garretson family ahead of the vigil.

"There's nothing we can do to bring him back, but we can show you the community that loves you and that's praying for you and that cares for you," Campbell said.

