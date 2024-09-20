Frustrations rise as high speed rail gains steam in Central Texas

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Local county leaders are expressing their frustration with the Texas Central Rail Company over poor communication and unpaid property taxes as the high-speed rail project progresses through the area.



The Texas Central Rail project, aimed at connecting Houston and Dallas in 90 minutes, has progressed with new $64 million federal funding, but communication with counties along the route has been lacking

Grimes County is struggling to plan for potential disruptions caused by the rail, such as rerouting roads and services, due to insufficient information from TCR

Grimes County is one of 10 counties suing TCR for unpaid property taxes, with TCR owing the county over $200,000, money that could be used to fund critical services

In total, TCR owes nearly $1 million in unpaid property taxes

Broadcast script:

For nearly 10 years, Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth has been working to stall the progress of the proposed high-speed rail project in Texas.

However, he wants to make one thing clear — “I'm not against high-speed rail. I'm against what's been happening with TCR in Texas,” Fauth said.

The Texas Central Rail Company, TCR, is leading the high-speed rail project, which aims to transport riders from Houston to Dallas in 90 minutes, with a stop in Roans Prairie.

Recently, the company received nearly $64 million in federal funding and partnered with Amtrak — despite this progress, counties along the proposed route, including Grimes County, have expressed concerns about the lack of communication from TCR.

“I've been in office since the end of 2017, and to date, I have not had one contact from TCR about their process of coming through Grimes County,” Fauth said.

“If you try to call their number, the number no longer works. If you try to send an email, you don't get a response.”

With the project seemingly moving forward, Fauth emphasized the need for Grimes County to plan for future disruptions, such as rerouting roads, bus routes, and potentially adding ambulance services and sheriff's deputies.

“We know that we're going to have extended times for certain services,” he said.

“We’re dealing with so much unknown. We can't make plans, and it's a frustration for our development.”

In addition to these concerns, Grimes County is one of 10 counties suing Texas Central Rail Company for unpaid property taxes.

Of those counties, TCR owes Grimes County the largest amount — more than $200,000.

According to Judge Fauth, that money could help the county hire two much-needed sheriff's dispatchers.

As the high-speed rail project moves forward, the lack of transparency and communication from TCR continues to be a point of contention for local officials and communities along the proposed route.