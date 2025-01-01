From tragedy to hope: Community rallies after Christmas Day fire

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — A fire broke out recently, destroying a duplex in the 600 block of Mary Lake Drive. One resident shared how this unexpected tragedy is making this holiday season unforgettable.



The fire broke out at around 2 a.m. on Christmas morning.

The fire displaced two families, but GoFundMe campaigns have been set up for both of them.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"This was my worst nightmare," Bryan resident Caroline Bretherton said.

Carolina Bretherton woke up to a surprise on Christmas Day.

"I was in a deep sleep when about maybe two hours later, my husband woke me up and said, 'the house is on fire, get up', and he was on the phone with 911."

A fire broke out in her duplex home in the 600 block of Mary Lake Drive. What followed after was panic and fear.

"All I just remember was grabbing a robe that I had thrown there and some shoes, and we just took off, you know, just took off outside, and there was chaos outside," Bretherton said.

"it was a low point for both of us."

With nowhere to turn, her niece came up with an idea.

"When this first happened, my niece said, I would like to do a GoFundMe, and I've just always been such a private person, and I hate to bother people, and I hate to ask for help," Bretherton said.

The GoFundMe has already collected more than $10,000, a result Caroline did not expect.

"We are so grateful, and we want to be good stewards of the money that the people have given, so we just want the community to know that," she said.

Bretherton tells me our community supports each other in need, and she's blessed to be a part of it.

"I feel the love, generosity, and kindness that you have given us," she said.

"Now I feel really good about the new year, and I just really know that God has a plan and a purpose for everything, and we just feel really positive about the future."