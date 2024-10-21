Teague Police investigating shooting that left man hospitalized

Teague Police have finalized an investigation of a shooting that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 900 block of Magnolia after threats had been made.

When officers originally arrived on the scene, two males and a female denied any threats, and officers left the scene.

At about 3:53 a.m., officers returned to the exact location due to a reported shooting.

Police discovered the men they spoke to earlier were involved in a verbal altercation that led to an exchange of gunfire between the two.

The two men both received gunshot wounds.

One man was flown to a trauma center, where he is being treated for his wound. The other victim fled the scene and has yet to be questioned by police.

Currently Teague Police are still investigating the incident.

No charges will be filed until police interview everyone involved and determine the motive.

Teague Police said there is no threat to the public.

