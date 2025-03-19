Investigation underway: 3 men airlifted after shooting in Fairfield, Texas

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Three men were airlifted to hospitals in Tyler after a shooting occurred on Ike St. and South Bateman in Fairfield on March 18, 2025.

Officers from the Fairfield Police Department, Freestone County Sheriff’s Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.

When officers arrived, they discovered three males suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. All three males were airlifted to hospitals in Tyler.

The Texas Rangers are now assisting with the investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Fairfield Police Department.