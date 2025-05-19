Inmate dies after medical emergency at Freestone County Jail

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A Freestone County inmate died late Sunday night after suffering a medical emergency while in custody, according to the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

Officials say the inmate appeared to be in medical distress shortly after 10 p.m. and became unresponsive. Fairfield EMS was already on the scene and began life-saving efforts alongside jail personnel.

The inmate was transported to the emergency room in Fairfield, where he was later pronounced dead.

Per standard procedure, the FCSO has requested the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Texas Rangers Division to conduct an independent investigation. That investigation began overnight and is ongoing.

A medical examiner will determine the official cause of death, officials said. The inmate’s identity was not released, but family members were notified.

No further details were immediately available.