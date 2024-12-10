'I don't take anything for granted': Central Texas basketball coach shares his story with prostate cancer

TEAGUE, Texas (KXXV) — Teague High School's girls basketball head coach Lawrence Gullette was diagnosed with prostate cancer this past summer, but is now cancer-free.

He didn't have any symptoms, which was a shock to him and his family — but with faith, prayer and a great support system, Coach Gullette is cancer-free as of October 31.

Gullette has a mission to share his cancer journey so he can help anyone he can.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Teague High School’s head girls basketball coach Lawrence Gullette is grateful to be here for another season after a year filled with uncertainty.

“I never expected to have cancer since I had zero symptoms,” Coach Gullette said.

He decided to get screened after his uncle was diagnosed with prostate cancer, but in June of this year —

“My PSA levels came back very high, very high, from there, got tested, and from there, went through the process, had the biopsy and it came back positive,” Coach Gullette said.

A positive cancer diagnosis lead him to embrace a positive attitude with his treatment.

“I’m a fighter — I didn’t want anybody feeling sorry for me,” Coach said.

Starting radiation in August he trusted Texas Oncology.

“They answered all my questions and concerns and they got ahead of a lot of stuff, because again, they guided me through what I was going to go through — how I was going to feel,” Coach Gullette said.

And just this past Halloween —

“It was my last radiation treatment, so I got the chance to ring the bell — very excited about that,” Coach Gullette said.

Now, he’s excited being his brand-new self, coaching and spreading awareness of the cancer that changed his life.

“I don’t take anything for granted," Gulette said.

"Every experience family-wise, I want to make sure I’m there for them — all of that’s very important."