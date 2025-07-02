Freedom Festival brings locals and visitors alike to downtown Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — This year's Navasota Freedom Festival is kicking off with a parade through downtown, followed by a concert and fireworks show.



If you would like to participate in the parade, just show up near the Navasota Center on Brosig Avenue at 5 p.m.

The City of Navasota encourages you to bring your lawn chairs, blankets and coolers

They do not allow tents or canopies at the event

This is a free, family-friendly event

Neighbors tell 15 ABC they love the parade.

“I call it our little country hometown parade. I love that people walk, there's kids, there's all races, there's all ages,” lifelong resident Jennifer Ramirez said.

“Man, it's such a good time when you come down. we have a little boy who loves watching the parade. so get your family wrapped up, come on down, enjoy the food, enjoy the parade, and then stay for the fireworks,” Resident Heather Garcia told 15 ABC.

But it's not just locals taking part. The festival also draws in fans from beyond our city limits.

“Well, this will be my first Freedom Festival, so I'm super excited to see it all come together and the community come together and visitors come,” Navasota Main Street Manager Ashton Klinker said.

"People who've who've moved off from Navasota, they come back every year for this to come back home to their parents, but then I've met so many people from out of town as well,” Ramirez said.

Neighbors tell 15 ABC what sets this party apart is that it is uniquely Navasota.

Local resident, Wes Linnenbank tells 15 ABC he has attended the festival several times.

“The Freedom Festival is always a fun event. you've got a parade, you've got fireworks, and you've got an Eagles tribute band this year," Linnenbank said.

Ramirez tells 15 ABC the celebration has stayed community-oriented.

“And I love that, this particular event has grown, but it still has such heart to it.”

