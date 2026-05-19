Franklin city leaders say no further action expected after police chief, officer retire amid investigation

FRANKLIN, Texas (KRHD) — Longtime Franklin resident Bob Small walked out of Monday night's city council meeting with more questions about what is happening inside the local police department.

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Franklin city leaders say no further action expected after police chief, officer retire amid state investigation

"Somebody's got to say 'I'm responsible' and who's responsible." Small said.

The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement is investigating former Police Chief Terry Thibodeaux, former Officer John Key, and the Franklin Police Department over allegations of forgery and falsifying government documents.

Ezekiel Ramirez The Franklin Police Department logo.

"As a citizen, I don't have the facts. I don't know what they're accusing them of," Small said.

Residents came into Monday night's meeting looking for an update on the investigation. Mayor Molly Hedrick shifted the focus when she updated the council on the status of both men.

"My information is that both Officer Key and Chief Thibodeaux have retired from the force, and so there's really nothing further for us to do with respect to these complaints," Hedrick said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Franklin Mayor, Molly Hedrick speaking at the city council meeting.

Hedrick also said the matter has already been sent to the district attorney's office.

"Complaint's been made to the district attorney's office that they can follow through there or not," Hedrick said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Franklin Mayor, Molly Hedrick speaking at the city council meeting.

The state investigation is still underway, but Small said he is standing by the former chief.

"I've known him as a police officer and other things that he's done, and I've found nothing, completely nothing wrong with him," Small said.

"I don't blame him for retiring," Small said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Bob Small sharing his thoughts about the state investigation with 15 ABC.

City leaders say they do not expect any further action. With the police chief and one officer now gone, only four officers remain with the Franklin Police Department.

15 ABC asked Small how important it is to get answers when an investigation like this is underway.

"Well, I think it's important that the citizens of a town know what's happening to their employees," Small said.

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