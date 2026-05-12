FRANKLIN, Texas (KRHD) — Neighbors in Franklin filled city hall Monday, waiting to hear what city leaders would do as a state investigation into the Franklin Police Department continues.

Ezekiel Ramirez The Franklin Police Department.

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Franklin police chief, officer suspended amid state forgery investigation as residents demand answers

The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement is investigating Police Chief Terry Thibodeaux and the department over allegations of forgery and falsified government documents.

Franklin resident Linda Duncan said she was glad the investigation was underway.

Ezekiel Ramirez Franklin resident Linda Duncan sharing her thoughts about the investigation with 15 ABC.

"I'm happy that this investigation is going on, and I hope they get to the bottom of everything."

The meeting started at 5:30, but council members spent more than an hour behind closed doors in executive session while residents waited outside for answers. 15 ABC met Duncan while residents waited.

Ezekiel Ramirez Neighbors waiting outside city hall during executive session.

When city leaders finally opened the doors, residents learned the police chief and another Franklin PD officer would be suspended with pay until the May 18 meeting.

Ezekiel Ramirez Franklin City Council members discussing the investigation against the Franklin Police Department.

City Council Member Raymond Hawkins announced the decision.

"We're gonna suspend Chief Thibodeaux with pay until our next meeting, and we'll give them the opportunity to respond to allegations."

"And then we're going to also suspend Officer Key with pay until our next meeting next Monday, and we'll give him the opportunity to respond to the allegations."

Ezekiel Ramirez City Council Member Raymond Hawkins sharing the council's decision.

For Duncan, the decision left more questions than answers.

"Getting suspended for one week with pay. What is that? What is that telling us? Are they guilty are they not guilty?"

Duncan said she wants to see more neighbors show up and speak out as residents continue pushing for answers.

Ezekiel Ramirez Franklin resident Linda Duncan inviting residents to show up and speak out.

"We are a community. If y'all are tired of how this city is being ran, then it's time to stand up, come out to these meetings, and be a part of it."

Council members are set to meet again Monday, May 18, at 5:30 p.m. to continue discussing the investigation. If you're interested in speaking at the meeting, you can reach out to the city of Franklin here.

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