Foster homes needed for new Humane Society adoption program

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — After two months of the separation between the city of Waco and the humane society of Central Texas--the humane society has their paws in the ground with a new program to connect pets and our community.



The Humane Society is launching a foster program to decrease the number of animals on the streets and the amount of pets in the City's Pet Circle Regional Animal Center.

Four dogs have already found a forever home, but fosters are in high demand in order to keep the program up and running.

The Humane Society of Central Texas plans to continue expanding their foster program and re homing efforts to reach the goal of helping 1,000 animals a year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“We’re thrilled that they’re continuing to work with us on some of the specific cases of care, and we look forward to finding more and more ways to partner with them for the sake of our community’s pets,” The Humane Society Community Manager, Brooke Farrell said.

The Humane Society of Central Texas is putting our pets first as they continue working with the city’s Pet Circle Regional Animal Center.

“We are actively trying to help them help their animals,” Farrell said.

And one big way they’re looking to help is with their new foster program.

“Most of them are either strays or direct intakes from owner surrenders, people needing to rehome their animals in different situations, just helping them make the difficult decision," Carmen Creek said. "And then some are fosters from the Pet Circle regional animal shelter."

The home-school program for dogs and cats has already found homes for four dogs. One of their first home-schooled pups, Malana, first entered the animal shelter in April, but it didn’t take long for a family to fall in love with her.

“It took us 10 days to officially find her forever home,” Farrell said.

To keep up the momentum, the Humane Society is asking for our help. Foster Manager Carmen Cheek tells me they need a lot of fosters to make this a success.

“Since we don’t have a physical building anymore, that’s where fosters come in handy," Cheek said. "Fosters allow us to give a place for the animal while they wait for their forever home."

The Human Society currently has 15 dogs in foster care and 10 in its re-homing program, but it aims at 1,000 animals next year.

“The more fosters we have on board, the bigger impact we can make on the community,” Cheek said.

One thing to remember, right now the Humane Society does not have a physical location. If you’d like to be a part of the foster program or if you have any questions for the nonprofit, you can find them here.

Follow Dominique on social media!